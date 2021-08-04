A BC Ambulance helicopter touched down in Parksville Community Park on Aug. 3, 2021, to transport a woman spotted floating in the water behind the Beach Club Resort. (Peter Jones photo)

A BC Ambulance helicopter touched down in Parksville Community Park on Aug. 3, 2021, to transport a woman spotted floating in the water behind the Beach Club Resort. (Peter Jones photo)

Ontario senior pulled from the water near Parksville Community Park

Woman observed to be alert as air ambulance transported her to hospital

A woman was rushed to hospital via air ambulance after she was found floating in the water near the Parksville Community Park on Tuesday (Aug. 3).

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 6:09 p.m. on Tuesday for a potential drowning near McMillan Street and Beachside Drive in Parksville. Two ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, as well as the Vancouver Island air ambulance helicopter.

READ MORE: 62-year-old man dies at Comox Lake Saturday

The Oceanside RCMP and Parksville Fire Department also attended after BC Ambulance had been dispatached.

Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP said they learned two people walking by the boardwalk spotted an elderly woman, unresponsive and floating in the water. The Good Samaritans went in the water to help and brought her to shore.

The woman, 74 years old and from Ontario, was treated and stabilized by emergency crews. The air ambulance had to land in a vacant lot between the Parksville fire hall and city hall to pick up the woman.

Rose said the woman was observed by police to be alert and stable prior to transport.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Previous story
Rain helps curb B.C. wildfires, not enough to make long-term impact or clear smoke
Next story
Couple dies after single-vehicle crash in Greater Victoria on Tuesday

Just Posted

Many residents of Tahsis do not feel comfortable driving along the route to Campbell River, especially in winter. (Google Maps)
SRD votes to create report on connecting West Coast and North Coast residents with Campbell River

Geoff Goodship was contacted earlier this year by a man who had acquired his father’s First World War soldier’s uniform. Submitted photo
Campbell River man to be reunited with father’s 104-year-old First World War uniform

The Centennial Pool change house will be upgraded to improve its accessibility using one of two designs being considered. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
City launches survey on competing Centennial Pool change house designs

Cory Cliffe (right) with niece Lyric John-Cliffe by the Campbell River Estuary. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
Local Indigenous environmental stewardship leader giving talk Thursday