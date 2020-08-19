Two cars were involved in an accident on Aug. 19, 2020 at the corner of Dogwood Street and 5 avenue. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

One taken to hospital following Campbell River collision

No other injuries reported

One person was taken to hospital following a car accident that occurred on Dogwood Street and 5th Avenue in Campbell River Wednesday morning.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and Campbell River Fire crews were all on scene at the accident, which occured at approximately 10:30 in the morning.

Witness Thomas Araki said a car was turning left onto 5 avenue, and stopped abruptly. The car immediately following stopped, which caused a third car to rear-end the middle vehicle. The vehicle in front left the scene.

The driver of the middle vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for shock, Araki said.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP, BC Ambulance and Campbell River fire attend the scene of an accident at 5 avenue and Dogwood Street on Aug. 19, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

