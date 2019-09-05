One seriously hurt after highway crash involving school bus near Fernie

Transport truck rear-ended a motorhome, which then hit the stopped school bus

The driver of a motorhome was seriously injured after colliding with a semi-trailer and school bus Thursday on Highway 3 near Fernie.

Only two children were on the bus at the time of the crash near the community of Hosmer, police said. No one else was hurt.

The bus had stopped on the highway around 3 p.m., police said, and the motorhome stopped behind it.

A transport truck coming up behind them failed to stop and rear-ended the motorhome, which then hit the bus.

The driver of the motorhome was taken to hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee
Next story
‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Just Posted

Whitecaps reverse Island fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist, anti-racist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Campbell River Canyon View Trail loop to be opened up in October

The popular Canyon View Trail loop through the old John Hart powerhouse… Continue reading

Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake campground has been closed since Aug. 30

Campbell River teen helps Canada to first win at U18 volleyball worlds

Emoni Bush earns 13 points in team’s opening 3-1 victory over Korea

Local doctor ready to join grandmothers in annual ride

Erika Kellerhals says she sees firsthand how hard it is for AIDS patients to battle stigma and remain hopeful

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Victim’s uncle warns B.C. community of double killer’s upcoming supervised release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Most Read