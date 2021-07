Campbell River emergency crews are on scene at a motor vehicle incident near the Ripple Rock parking lot.

“Our crews are on scene, single vehicle roll-over with one person trapped. Our crew is extricating the patient,” said Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty at around 11 a.m. on Friday.

The scene is on the highway near the Ripple Rock trail parking lot.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

car crash