RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing at the Shambala Music Festival, Friday, July 22.

RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing at the Shambala Music Festival, Friday, July 22.

One person sent to hospital after report of stabbing at Shambala

RCMP are reporting a stabbing incident at the Shambala Music Festival on Friday, July 22.

RCMP are reporting a stabbing incident at the Shambala Music Festival on Friday, July 22.

The Shambhala Music Festival is an annual electronic music festival near Salmo, in southeast B.C. It attracts hundreds of festival-goers over four days.

On Friday, shortly before 11 p.m., Salmo RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at the site, a 500-acre farm near the Salmo River.

Police immediately attended and upon arrival found that the suspect, an adult man, was with Shambhala security. The victim, an adult man as well, was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he was reported to be in stable condition. Injuries sustained are not believed to be life threatening.

Both the suspect and victim are known to each other, said Cpl Darryl Orr NCO I/c Salmo RCMP in a release. He added that they do not believe there to be further risk to the public,

The suspect, was released from custody, on conditions, for a future court appearance in Nelson Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about this contact the Salmo RCMP at (250) 357-2212.

Previous story
Suspect in custody after multiple shootings in Langley
Next story
Family of missing B.C. man turns to investigator behind popular podcast to help solve case

Just Posted

CR Live Streets is an annual community event series presented by the City of Campbell River. Photo supplied by City of Campbell River
Evening street market up next for Campbell River’s Live Streets program

Katie Lavoie is taking over as Greenways Land Trust Executive Director. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Familiar face takes top job at Greenways Land Trust

The Oyster River Fire Department responded to a rollover on Macauley Road on July 17. Photo supplied.
Another serious accident on Macaulay Road in Black Creek has residents demanding action

A heat pump installed at a Victoria supportive housing facility, converted from a seniors home. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Campbell River offering rebates for switching to heat pumps