One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person sent to hospital after random hammer attack in Victoria

Victim suffered significant head injury in what police are calling an unprovoked incident

One man was arrested for assault after Victoria police were called to a Thursday morning hammer attack.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Oct. 6 just before 9:30 a.m. after a man was struck in the head with a hammer in what police called a random, unprovoked attack.

Police located the victim who was taken to hospital by paramedics for a significant, but non-life-threatening, head injury, VicPD said in a news release.

Officers located and arrested a suspect nearby.

The suspect was released with a future court date and conditions not to contact the victim and not to attend the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Body of unknown man found near the Lochside trail in Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
Next story
54 new family doctors sign on with B.C.’s incentive package

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Vancouver Island Regional Library branch. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Vancouver Island Regional Library looking for ‘big dream ideas’ in strategic planning process

Andy Adams (left) was one of the recipients of the 2022 IWC Ambassador Award this year, presented by IWC Executive Director Jim Brennan. Photo courtesy IWC
Two Campbell Riverites given Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Ambassador Award

The six candidates for trustee in school district 72. From left to right, Kat Eddy, Craig Gillis, Daryl Hagen, Dave Harper, Alaina Kelly, Joyce McCann and Kim Yaciuk. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
The gloves come off at School Trustee debate

Campbell River Storm forward Andrew Petruk gets a shot off on Oceanside Generals netminder Ashton Sadauskas in Game 3 of the VIJHL playoff series at Rod Brind’Amour Arena March 15. The Generals won 5-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the best of seven playoff. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River weathers the storm following start

Pop-up banner image