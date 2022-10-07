One person sent to hospital after random hammer attack in Victoria

One man was arrested for assault after Victoria police were called to a Thursday morning hammer attack.
Officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Oct. 6 just before 9:30 a.m. after a man was struck in the head with a hammer in what police called a random, unprovoked attack.
Police located the victim who was taken to hospital by paramedics for a significant, but non-life-threatening, head injury, VicPD said in a news release.
Officers located and arrested a suspect nearby.
The suspect was released with a future court date and conditions not to contact the victim and not to attend the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
