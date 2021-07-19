Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

One person injured in Quadra RCMP incident

Incident being investigated by IIO

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident on Quadra Island where one person was injured.

On July 18, shortly before 7 p.m., Quadra Island RCMP received a complaint of a person who had been yelling and screaming all day.

When officers arrived they were met with a person who appeared to be holding a weapon and refused to leave the trailer that they were in.

Out of caution, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team (ERT) and additional back-up units were called and the scene was secured. When ERT arrived the person exited the trailer but reportedly attempted to go back in. A police service dog was deployed and the person suffered a dog bite.

First aid was provided at the scene and the person was transported to hospital for further treatment.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

RELATED: UBCIC slams police union claim of ‘protecting’ Campbell River in fatal shooting of Indigenous man

13-year-old boy dead after found unconscious in Montreal public pool


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsNewsQuadra IslandRCMP

Previous story
Another 156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. since Friday

Just Posted

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
One person injured in Quadra RCMP incident

Campbell River Salmon Kings cheer on their team mates at a swim meet at Centennial Pool on Saturday, July 17. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Salmon Kings swim club hosts Courtenay Blue Devils for mini meet

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

Dawn Summer Langerak is a fruit tree project coordinator for Greenways Land Trust. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River fruit picking project a sweet success