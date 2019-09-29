One person is in police custody following an early-morning car chase in Campbell River on Sunday. Photo by Val Wright/Campbell River Mirror

One person in police custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River

Driver of stolen truck collided with a building Sunday morning

One person is in custody following a police car chase in Campbell River early Sunday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a truck being stolen from a resident’s driveway. During patrols, RCMP were able to locate the vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle tried to flee and collided with a police car that was attending the scene.

The truck continued a short distance, but failed to navigate a left-hand turn and collided with the side of the commercial building where Pair-A-Dice is located on South Dogwood Street.

According to an RCMP release, police were on the scene immediately and took the driver into custody. The driver is a Campbell River resident and is known to police. They will be brought before a Justice of the Peace later today.

There were no injuries caused and minimal damage to the building, said RCMP. The police investigation continues. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Campbell River RCMP.

