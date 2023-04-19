The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person hurt after RCMP plane crashes at Whitehorse airport

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an RCMP plane crashed at the Whitehorse airport.

Police say an RCMP employee on board was injured when the plane crashed on Monday morning.

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft is a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the RCMP.

There was no immediate information if there were other people on board the single-engine turboprop at the time.

The TSB says it is sending a team of investigators to Whitehorse.

Plane crashRCMPYukon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’
Next story
B.C. old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has ‘collapsed’

Just Posted

Greenways Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help with the school gardens this summer. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust looking for Campbell River gardeners to help with school gardens

The “Tour of Honour” will span three months and cover thousands of kilometers throughout British Columbia and the Yukon, visiting as many towns and cities as possible to raise awareness about the illnesses and injuries that men and women in uniform may face on the job. Honour House/Facebook
Honour House Tour of Honour will make its way through Campbell River

Strong Towns Campbell River wants to help the city develop in a more equitable way. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Group wants to make Campbell River a ‘Strong Town’

Philip and Sonja Hathaway say they will camp in front of the B.C. legislature until they receive some news of when they will get their newborn daughter back. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Couple camps at B.C. legislature to protest apprehension of newborn at Victoria hospital

Pop-up banner image