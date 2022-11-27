One person dies in Vancouver Island highway crash

Cause of incident near Qualicum Bay under investigation

One person has died in a motor vehicle crash on the Island Highway near Qualicum Bay on Nov. 25.

The Bow Horn Bay Fire Department responded to the high-velocity incident in the highway’s 6100 block shortly after 7 p.m., according to Fire Chief Clayton Bucoviz.

The lone driver of one vehicle was ejected upon impact.

“Life saving measures were initially performed by a bystander and then quickly taken over by firefighters and BCEHS whom arrived quickly on scene,” Bucoviz said. “It was determined the patient did succumb to their injuries upon vehicle ejection.”

The two vehicles were heading in opposite directions when the crash occurred, but the cause of the incident has not been determined, according to Bucoviz.

The RCMP forensic team is piecing together evidence, he added.

The solo driver of the second vehicle sustained multiple upper body injuries, but refused treatment, according to Bucoviz.

Highway 19A was reopened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 26.

— NEWS Staff

