Rescue crews discovered an individual unresponsive on Norris Rock (red pin) following a boating accident Tuesday night off of Hornby Island. Google Maps

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

One man is dead following a boating accident off Hornby Island Tuesday evening.

According to the Hornby Island Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to tend to a patient with hypothermia as a result of an overturned boat.

While en route, they received word of a second patient, possibly deceased.

While the first medical crew arrived to assist a patient who was showing signs of hypothermia, a second crew went to Ford’s Cove Marina to board a dive boat to locate the second boater. The crew located the individual unresponsive on Norris Rock.

Crews brought the man back to the marina where a BC Air Ambulance crew and a local doctor met the patient to continue resuscitation efforts. The doctor pronounced the man dead at the marina.

According to their Facebook page, Hornby Island Fire Rescue noted they believe the boat capsized and one man was unable to stay afloat without a personal flotation device. The other boater was able to drag him to Norris Rock where he was able to right the boat and row it to Hornby Island to get help.

Sources indicate the man was not a resident of Hornby Island.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed with Black Press the man was in his 70s and they are currently obtaining the information necessary to determine the cause, manner and circumstances of the death.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing
Next story
It’s clear face shields are an important piece of personal protective equipment

Just Posted

Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands

Support for seniors ‘better than nothing’ says North Island MP

Federal government aid could go further, Blaney explains

City councillors make like their favourite lumberjack to deliver “Stay Strong” message

“Be Like Logger Mike – Stay Strong, Campbell River”

Campbell River RCMP offer 7 tips to avoid being pulled over this summer

Tips aren’t as common sense as one would think – RCMP

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

COVID-19: Interest in digital offerings soars in Vancouver Island libraries

More than 1,300 people sign up for online membership

It’s clear face shields are an important piece of personal protective equipment

Island man finds a design and decides to produce them using a 3D printer

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

Most Read