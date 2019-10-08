The Hillview Apartments in Merville caught fire Tuesday morning. Scott Stanfield photo

One person dead as fire ravages Island apartment building

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday when the building caught fire.

One person is confirmed dead following a residential fire in Merville north of the Comox Valley Tuesday morning.

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. when the building caught fire.

Courtenay and Oyster River firefighters attended the blaze at 7437 North Island Hwy.

Within the hour, Oyster River firefighters were called to a second fire in the area along the North Island Highway in Black Creek.

Initial reports indicate an RV was on fire; no injuries were reported

Around the same time Tuesday, another fire broke out on Denman Island, near the General Store.

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers
Canada's first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between Campbell River couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Campbell River bucks national trend: fire statistics on the rise

While the number of structure fires across Canada each year has been… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP search for missing man

Kelly Mcleod last seen in the Campbellton area

Campbell River food truck project to move forward, possibly expand outside downtown

Despite low vendor interest, public response was positive, including from downtown businesses

Campbell River firefighters turn out in pink this October for breast cancer awareness

The Campbell River Fire Department is wearing pink again this October, in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Deer attacked by 'pack of aggressive dogs' at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was 'awful and emotional' to watch

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

'Perfect storm' of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

