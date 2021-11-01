One person is confirmed dead after a work-site accident in Duncan on Oct. 28. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

One person is confirmed dead after a work-site accident in Duncan on Oct. 28. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

One person dead after worksite accident in Duncan

Death occurred at auto-wrecking yard on Boys Road

Details are sparse, but the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC are investigating after a death at a Duncan auto wrecking business last week.

The death occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Eagle Auto Wrecking on Boys Road.

Ryan Panton, manager of strategic communications and media relations for the BC Coroners Service, said as the coroner’s investigation is open, he is unable to provide any additional information at this time.

WorkSafe BC’s prevention and investigations teams responded to the incident, and an investigation has been launched, WorkSafe BC said in a statement.

“The purpose of WorkSafe BC’s investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, and any contributing factors, with the aim to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” the statement said.

“We do not have any additional information that can be shared at this time.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Death

Previous story
Kevin Falcon drops campaign worker after rival’s allegation
Next story
Williams Lake mayor under fire for Facebook post about ‘other side of residential schools’

Just Posted

Stand-up artist Ron James is touring again after an almost two year hiatus. Contributed photo
Canadian comedian bringing comedy catharsis to Campbell River

Colin James, whose new album ‘Open Road’ drops on Nov. 5, 2021, will play the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre on Nov. 8. (File photo)
Canadian music icon Colin James happy to be on the road again after COVID lockdowns and restrictions

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

From left are union workers Justin Wolfe, Debra Wilson, Sydney Roberts and Catherine May striking outside of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Union workers strike at Strathcona Gardens