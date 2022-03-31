Crews responded to a fire in East Sooke Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

One person dead after workshop fire on south Vancouver Island

Crews responded to the fire in East Sooke early Wednesday morning

One person died in the fire at a workshop on a property in East Sooke on Wednesday.

The workshop, on Timberdoodle Road in East Sooke, had a dwelling on the floor above, but East Sooke fire chief Carl Neilson could not confirm any details about the identity of the person who died.

Crews from East Sooke, Otter Point, Sooke and Metchosin responded to calls about a fire just around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire was fully extinguished by 11:30 a.m.

Neilson said no firefighters were injured during the response to the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Sooke RCMP were not immediately available for comment.

