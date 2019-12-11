Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on Nanaimo Lakes Road. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash this afternoon on Nanaimo Lakes Road.

Multiple emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash that happened at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the South Forks Road intersection.

Nanaimo RCMP confirmed in a press release that one man died and one was injured in the crash.

“From preliminary reports, it appears the vehicle was proceeding eastbound when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and went off the roadway left, striking a stump, then coming to a rest,” the release noted.

One man was dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions indefinitely, B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and the investigation is continuing.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Man armed with bear spray robs Campbell River liquor store

A male armed with bear spray robbed the Big Rock Liquor Store… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP encourage community accountability on impaired driving

It’s the community itself that can help prevent impaired driving: RCMP

Chamber’s new ED hopes to influence positive relationships in Campbell River

‘The greater community is only as strong as its pieces,’ says Mary Ruth Snyder

Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Brian Butler, USW 1-1937 president, says union and WFP to meet Thursday, Dec. 12

Christmas Market raises more than $6,500 for struggling forestry families

Money, gifts, non-perishable food items donated to Loonies for Loggers

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Chevron move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

Most Read