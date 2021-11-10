Police in Nanaimo are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Linley Valley Park after she says she tripped over his dog. (Photo submitted)

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Linley Valley Park after she says she tripped over his dog. (Photo submitted)

One jogger allegedly assaults another in confrontation over dog on Nanaimo trail

Incident happened in Linley Valley Park on Tuesday, Nov. 9

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman who was jogging in a north Nanaimo park.

The incident happened at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, when the victim was running on a trail in Linley Valley off Burma Road.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a black dog, possibly a standard poodle or similar breed, approached the woman and tripped her.

The woman called out to the dog’s owner, another runner. The man approached the woman and allegedly “violently pushed her to the ground,” the release noted. “She managed to snap a picture of him which appeared to enrage him more. The man then aggressively held her arms, which caused her to scream.”

At this point, the suspect broke off the attack and was last seen running along the trail with his dog.

The man is described as 30-40 years old, white, with a slim build, short blond or brown hair, and clean shaven. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved athletic shirt, dark shorts, ball cap and hydration pack.

“This is a concerning event in that this attack, by an athletic male on a female, appeared unprovoked,” said Const. Simon Gallimore, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Stranger-on-stranger assaults are rare and police would like to identify this suspect in order to safe-guard the public and further the investigation.”

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-41924.

READ ALSO: One senior allegedly punches another in dispute over off-leash dog on Nanaimo trail


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
555 new COVID cases, 11 deaths recorded in B.C.

Just Posted

Gold River is one of the communities that will be included in the rural and remote homelessness survey. John McKinley File Photo
Advocacy groups want rural and remote homelessness data

Bike lanes — away from traffic — was one of the infrastructure needs identified by respondents to a survey conducted by the Cycling Advocacy Committee. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River needs bike lanes, safe school routes, and painted conflict zones: report

A work site on Highway 19A. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Underestimated costs, challenging field conditions double south Campbell River sewer project budget

USW workers strike outside the Strathcona Gardens facility in Campbell River on Nov. 1. Photo supplied by Shelley Siemens
Strathcona Gardens strike continues