One injured in accident on Brewster lake and Highway 28 intersection

The accident is the third one this week on the Highway 28 route that connects Campbell River and Gold River

Paramedics and RCMP officers tend at the site of crash on Highway 28, on Friday evening. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror

An accident took place today early evening at the intersection between Brewster lake and Highway 28 that connects Campbell River to Gold River.

Two SUV’s crashed into each other at the intersection and one man was injured in the accident. There were no fatalities.

In one of the vehicles was a Vancouver based family consisting of three adults and a young girl, who were on their way back home when they met with the accident. None of them were injured.

“The car came out of nowhere,” said one of the family members, who was in the vehicle when it met with the crash at the intersection.

The other vehicle had one man who was injured and paramedics had transferred him to the ambulance. An RCMP officer at the site of the crash said that the man was conscious, talking and seemed “OK.”

The RCMP closed the highway and were waiting for the crash analyst to arrive at the site for investigation.

This is the third accident this week on Highway 28 with two others taking place on Tuesday and Thursday.

