One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

Nootka Sound RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the fatal accident of a Western Forest Products contract employee at Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 19 near Gold River on Monday morning.

Cpl. Kim Rutherford said that the RCMP responded to a report of a workplace fatality at a wood lot located south of Gold River at 9:40 a.m. on March 1.

Work Safe BC and BC Coroner Service are investigating the incident.

“Nootka Sound RCMP sends their deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim,” said Rutherford.

In an email statement, WFP spokesperson Babita Khunkhun said that harvesting operations were immediately suspended and that they are working with the contractor and authorities as appropriate.

“We are saddened to hear of a fatal incident that occurred this morning involving an employee of one of our contractors working in Tree Farm Licence 19 near Gold River, B.C. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragedy. On behalf of all employees at Western, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family,” said Don Demens, President and CEO, WFP.

