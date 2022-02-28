A house on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni caught fire on Feb. 28, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A house on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni caught fire on Feb. 28, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

Fire officials praise second tenant, bystanders for efforts to save victim

One person is dead after a house fire on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni.

The Port Alberni Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4800 block of Ian Avenue just after midnight on Monday, Feb. 28.

“When we arrived on scene we had heavy fire showing from the front of the structure and reports that there was a man down in the backyard,” said PAFD Chief Mike Owens.

The PAFD learned that a tenant living on the upstairs floor of the building had been alerted to the fire downstairs and, with the help of some bystanders, was able to extricate the man who had been living on the ground floor of the building.

The person who had been on the ground floor, a man in his 60s, died despite resuscitation attempts by first responders.

The upstairs tenant was assessed by BC Ambulance, but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

Volunteer fire departments from Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake assisted in knocking down the fire. The fire was put out in around 10 minutes, but overhaul continued for a few hours afterwards.

“The suppression of the fire went reasonably well,” said Owens. “But our hearts are with the tragic outcome for the individual.”

Owens praised the actions of both the upstairs tenant and the passersby who assisted him.

“They were willing to jump in and put themselves at risk to pull this gentleman out,” he said.

Owens said the fire started on the ground floor, but both floors of the structure have sustained “extensive” fire damage. At this point, investigators are not sure what caused the fire, but Owens said it does not appear to be suspicious. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

The last fire fatality in Port Alberni took place more than five years ago, said Owens.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firePORT ALBERNI

Previous story
B.C. municipalities still waiting for climate action fund details
Next story
Canadians can help Ukraine with money, media savvy

Just Posted

Campbell River will be taking part in this year’s Black Balloon Day on March 6, commemorating the 26 people who died due to toxic drugs in Campbell River, as well as the thousands who have died around the province. (file photo)
Black Balloon day commemorates those lost to toxic drug crisis

Campbell River Tyees U13 2021/2022 team. Submitted photo
Campbell River Tyees U13 squad steamrolls into provincials

Christoph Deeg, Pacific Salmon Foundation researcher. Photo by Alanna D Photography.
New research sheds light on salmon survival in open ocean

Walkers of all ages took place in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Feb. 26, 2022. Submitted photo/ Heidi Ridgway
Campbell River’s Coldest Night of the Year walk reaches fundraising goal