One dead after single-vehicle accident in Campbell River yesterday

‘…we are hoping for a full recovery for both passengers,’ says RCMP

A pickup truck veered off the highway destroying a post and the bus stop near the Ocean Shores apartment complex Jan. 13. The driver of the truck would later succumb to his injuries. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in the 100-block of South Island Highway.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. yesterday, Campbell River RCMP responded to a pickup truck that had veered off the highway striking a post and concrete outside of the Ocean Shores apartment complex, causing severe damage to the vehicle and destroying the bus stop at that location, according to the RCMP release on the incident.

Campbell River Fire Department had to utilize the Jaws of life to extract the 50 year old male driver.

It is believed the driver suffered a severe medical event that caused the collision and that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The driver and a 53-year-old male passenger and 73-year-old female passenger were all transported by BC Ambulance Services to Campbell River Hospital, but the driver succumbed to his injuries and died later that night.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist was on scene and traffic was seriously affected by the incident until 6:00 pm.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the driver and we are hoping for a full recovery for both passengers,” said Cst Maury Tyre. “We’d also like to thank BC Ambulance, Campbell River Fire, and medical staff at the Campbell River Hospital for their outstanding professionalism in a very difficult situation.”

The RCMP says no further information will be released in regards to this collision as it continues to be investigated by police and the BC Coroner’s Service.

