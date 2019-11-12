A vehicle burst into flames after striking a hydro pole near the bridge by the 7-11 east of the intersection of Lakes and Tzouhalem Roads Monday night just before 10 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

One dead after fiery crash in Duncan

A driver has died after a fiery motor vehicle collision Monday night, officials have confirmed.

North Cowichan Fire Department spokesperson Martin Drakeley said firefighters had to extract a driver from a flaming vehicle after the car left the road, struck a hydro pole and burst into flames on Tzouhalem Road just east of where it intersects with Lakes Road.

“We got the call at 20:55 (8:55 p.m.),” Drakely confirmed, adding 17 members from the South End hall rushed to the scene.

“As there was a fatality this would be an RCMP file and North Cowichan won’t have any comment at this time.”

Cpl. Chris Manseau, a spokesperson for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, confirmed police indeed have a file open but he was unable to get details by the Citizen’s press time.

Spokesperson Andy Watson said the BC Coroners Service has been notified.

“I can confirm we are in the very early state of an investigation,” Watson said, adding that his office will be working with RCMP to locate and notify next of kin if that hasn’t already happened.

“We’ll work to determine who died, when, where, and what means they came to their death,” he said.


