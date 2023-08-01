One day of rain in July prevents a precipitation shutout

Temperatures in the region nearly a degree above normal overall

Fuller Lake Park has been a hot spot to cool down this summer. (Photo by Don Bodger)

One full day of constant rain throughout much of the region prevented July from being a blank slate for precipitation.

That one day yielded 18.2 millimetres of rain in Chemainus, according to Chris Carss, who records data at his home for Environment and Climate Change Canada. That at least brought the monthly total past the halfway mark of the normal of 27.5 mm for July.

On Thetis Island, Keith Rush’s statistics from his Foster Point Road residence showed that significant rainfall produced 17.3 mm. That fell well short of last July’s rainfall on Thetis of 38.5 mm. However, the average July there yields just 14.0 mm.

The minimal rain was obviously countered by predominantly sunny and warm conditions.

“July daytime temperatures were variable, but averaged about a degree above normal for the month,” Carss indicated.

July 1-3 was mostly sunny with temperatures that started off a bit cool but rose quickly to near-normal, he added.

For the rest of the month, July 4-6 continued mostly sunny but with above-normal temperatures; July 7-13 returned to near-normal temperatures; July 14-23 continued mostly sunny with temperatures that varied from near to above-normal; July 24 was mostly cloudy with light rain and below-normal temperatures; and July 25-31 was almost entirely sunny with near-normal temperatures.

Following is the breakdown of Carss’ statistics for the month:

Temperature

Mean maximum 24.5 C, normal 23.7 C.

Mean minimum 14.9 C, normal 13.3 C.

Extreme maximum 30.0 C on July 4-5 and 19-20.

Extreme minimum 12.0 C on July 14.

Precipitation

Total days with rainfall 1, normal 7.

Accumulated rainfall 18.2 mm, normal 27.5 mm.

Other Statistics

Days mostly or partly sunny and dry 30, normal 19.

Days with mixed weather 0.

Total days mostly or partly sunny 30.

As for the August outlook, “it’s expected to follow the pattern of June and July with temperatures generally varying from near to above-normal values,” Carss pointed out.

“Drought conditions will also continue to prevail. However, like the previous two months, a day or two of rain may occur around mid-August that could produce some locally heavy downpours that shouldn’t last for more than a day or so.”

