Fuller Lake Park has been a hot spot to cool down this summer. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Fuller Lake Park has been a hot spot to cool down this summer. (Photo by Don Bodger)

One day of rain in July prevents a precipitation shutout

Temperatures in the region nearly a degree above normal overall

One full day of constant rain throughout much of the region prevented July from being a blank slate for precipitation.

That one day yielded 18.2 millimetres of rain in Chemainus, according to Chris Carss, who records data at his home for Environment and Climate Change Canada. That at least brought the monthly total past the halfway mark of the normal of 27.5 mm for July.

On Thetis Island, Keith Rush’s statistics from his Foster Point Road residence showed that significant rainfall produced 17.3 mm. That fell well short of last July’s rainfall on Thetis of 38.5 mm. However, the average July there yields just 14.0 mm.

The minimal rain was obviously countered by predominantly sunny and warm conditions.

“July daytime temperatures were variable, but averaged about a degree above normal for the month,” Carss indicated.

July 1-3 was mostly sunny with temperatures that started off a bit cool but rose quickly to near-normal, he added.

For the rest of the month, July 4-6 continued mostly sunny but with above-normal temperatures; July 7-13 returned to near-normal temperatures; July 14-23 continued mostly sunny with temperatures that varied from near to above-normal; July 24 was mostly cloudy with light rain and below-normal temperatures; and July 25-31 was almost entirely sunny with near-normal temperatures.

Following is the breakdown of Carss’ statistics for the month:

Temperature

Mean maximum 24.5 C, normal 23.7 C.

Mean minimum 14.9 C, normal 13.3 C.

Extreme maximum 30.0 C on July 4-5 and 19-20.

Extreme minimum 12.0 C on July 14.

Precipitation

Total days with rainfall 1, normal 7.

Accumulated rainfall 18.2 mm, normal 27.5 mm.

Other Statistics

Days mostly or partly sunny and dry 30, normal 19.

Days with mixed weather 0.

Total days mostly or partly sunny 30.

As for the August outlook, “it’s expected to follow the pattern of June and July with temperatures generally varying from near to above-normal values,” Carss pointed out.

“Drought conditions will also continue to prevail. However, like the previous two months, a day or two of rain may occur around mid-August that could produce some locally heavy downpours that shouldn’t last for more than a day or so.”

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Inmate dies at Mountain Institution in Agassiz

Just Posted

A Korean War Veteran speaks with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney at a thank you banquet hosted by the Korean government. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP’s trip to Korea ‘reinforced the importance of remembering’

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Driving infractions, theft and lost property: Quadra Island Report July 17-30

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for 21-year-old Colin-Dube Wheat in the wake of a July 14 stabbing in downtown Campbell River left the father with serious injuries. Now the organizers are offering refunds after he was stabbed again. Photo from Facebook.
Campbell River GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after victim stabbed again

An old adage during live performance is to “Knock ‘em dead” for good luck. However, only a spider which fell from the side of the Tidemark Theatre, seemed to be dead during Campbell River’s first ever Comedy Night June 26. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Comedy Night featured laughs and crashes