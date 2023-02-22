(Photo from Phillip Tiicham Muir Facebook video)

(Photo from Phillip Tiicham Muir Facebook video)

One confirmed dead in early-morning house fire west of Qualicum Beach

Investigation underway into cause of fire, death of person in Whiskey Creek blaze

A person died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in a rural area west of Qualicum Beach.

Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire located in 3800 block of Marples Road in Whiskey Creek at approximately 1 a.m. Feb. 22.

Fire Chief Ron Schildroth said the house was engulfed in flames and it took over an hour to contain the blaze. They had help from the Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Dashwood fire departments.

READ MORE: Massive Parksville Heritage Centre fire not considered suspicious

Members of the Oceanside RCMP Detachment also attended the blaze. Sgt. Shane Worth, in a press release, indicated that there was one person located deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire and death of the person are currently under investigation by the Oceanside RCMP in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

No other details are being released at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC school district bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at board meetings
Next story
B.C. RCMP detachment cleared of any wrongdoing in death of man while in custody

Just Posted

Juno award winning band Kobo town comes to the Tidemark this May. Photo courtesy Tidemark Theatre
Calypso spirit invades Tidemark Theatre this May

The Backcountry Film Festival takes place Friday, Feb. 24, at the Stan Hagen Theatre in Courtenay.
Strathcona Wilderness Institute hosting Backcountry Film Festival Friday

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
DFO confirmation of salmon farm closures has ripple effect across North Island

The Campbell River Orca’s U14 girls’ soccer team participated in the B Cup Island Final in Victoria on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo contributed
Island final appearance caps season of growth for U14 girls Orcas