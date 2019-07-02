On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

New figures show many veterans have had a hard time getting anyone to pick up when they call Veterans Affairs Canada for information or assistance — with nearly one in five hanging up before their call is answered.

The figures uncovered by The Canadian Press through the access-to-information law show a continued trend of current and former service members being put on hold longer than promised when calling the department’s toll-free number.

While it aims to answer 80 per cent of calls within two minutes, only 40 per cent of the more than 440,000 calls received last year were answered within that target.

A further 84,000 calls were designated as abandoned, meaning the caller hung up.

Veterans usually call the number to apply for or get information about benefits and services, or to get updates on their applications.

READ MORE: B.C. city councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

The department says it recently hired more employees to ensure call centres are fully staffed and now routinely meets the two-minute target, though it could not provide up-to-date figures because of a technical issue.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gymnastics isn’t just for B.C. kids any more

Just Posted

VIDEO: Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks caps off Campbell River’s Canada Day

Hundreds gathered on the foreshore for the annual fireworks display

PHOTOS: Hundreds take in the Campbell River Canada Day Parade

The parade is always one of the highlights of Canada Day festivities in Campbell River

Insp. Preston of the Mounties spreads the Canada Day spirit in Campbell River

Top Mountie hands out Canada cupcakes in red serge

Zeballos wildfire depicted in series of artworks marked by grieving and dark humour

Paintings by Liz Toohey-Wiese address climate change, effects of economy on physical world

Campbell River residents want more diverse housing options

Strathcona Regional Health Network and Coalition to End Homelessness releases study results

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Gymnastics isn’t just for B.C. kids any more

Province-wide pilot program to build senior fitness, balance

Off-duty cop involved in B.C. crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision

Strike action commences at WFP mills

Union sets up picket lines Monday after issuing 72-hour notice Friday

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Most Read