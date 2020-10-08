Harbledown Island is located near Broughton Archipelago Marine Park in the Central Coast of B.C. Without resources to dispose an old boat docked at Harbledown Island, First Nation guardians are worried about environmental consequences in the event it sinks. (Google maps)

Old boat docked near Harbledown Island raises environmental concerns for B.C. First Nations

Guardian watchmen have asked province to help dispose the boat before it sinks and causes problems for nearby sensitive habitats

An old commercial fishing seine boat docked at Harbledown Island in the Central Coast of B.C. has raised environmental concerns for Da’naxda’xw Nation and Mamalilikulla First Nations.

The boat, Cape Chacon, built in 1949, belongs to Bruce Glendale and his family from Da’naxda’xw Nation who have been looking at options to dispose of it since it began falling apart.

But since Glendale did not have resources to dispose of it, he reached out to neighbouring Mamalilikulla guardian watchman Jake Smith who was conducting a beach clean up by moving all the derelict boats from their traditional territories.

Smith didn’t have the equipment to keep the vessel afloat, nor any environmental booms to contain oil spills in the event that happened. So he notified provincial authorities, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and the Nanwakolas council to look into the matter “urgently.”

He told the authorities the old boat is no longer safe to run, is in very poor condition, and is just sitting there at the dock and taking on water.

Cape Chacon built in 1949 is now docked at Harbledown Island.(Submitted Photo)

The vessel still has two big diesel fuel tanks, one hydraulic tank, one main engine and an auxiliary engine; however, the amount of diesel fuel and hydraulics in the tank is unknown.

Both Smith and Glendale realized the vessel is a disaster waiting to happen and its proximity to sensitive habitats in the vicinity only increases the urgency of the matter. It is docked very close to the border of the Broughton Archipelago Marine Park and other Mamalilikulla territories like Alder Island, Berry Island and Swanson Island.

“It is only a matter to time when this vessel will sink and we will have a big environmental problem on our hands,” said Smith.

He said that if the vessel sinks it could destroy the nearby clam beds as well as archaeological sites, secret burial sites of the First Nations in the vicinity. It also poses a threat to the marine like and food fish of the First Nations.

“We have Orca whales and humpback whales that swim through this pass and we also have commercial crab fishermen working in these areas right now. In addition if the beaches are contaminated then the bears can’t eat mussels and barnacles and other marine life that they use to survive.”

Smith is yet to receive any reply from provincial authorities.

READ ALSO: First Nation’s guardians ‘take matters into their own hands’ and organize environmental clean-up

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island MP’s proposal in support of veterans rejected by MPs in House of Commons
Next story
No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

Just Posted

COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School

Potential exposure at the school occurred Sept. 28

Vancouver Island MP’s proposal in support of veterans rejected by MPs in House of Commons

NDP MP and Veterans Critic Rachel Blaney had proposed that veterans be excused from CERB payments until they receive their disability benefits

SRD looks into splitting hearings covering OCP and rezoning amendments

Move would also allow directors to claim compensation for two meetings, where previously unable

Campbell River and Comox Valley Search and Rescue teams join forces to rescue injured mountaineers

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

Old boat docked near Harbledown Island raises environmental concerns for B.C. First Nations

Guardian watchmen have asked province to help dispose the boat before it sinks and causes problems for nearby sensitive habitats

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Search and rescue crews extricate man who fell down deep crevasse on Vancouver Island

Difficult terrain made rescue tricky for Arrowsmith SAR team

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

Island community goes for less glare from streetlights

The plan for BC Hydro is to start converting lights in November

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Most Read