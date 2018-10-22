Okanagan parachute accident kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and Transportation Safety Board are investigating the death of a man in a skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kamloops.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said just before 7 p.m., they responded to the area of the 5100 block of Highway 97 in Westwold for a report of a skydiver who sustained fatal injuries as a result of a parachuting incident.

“The RCMP, along with emergency health services, attended to the private property in Westwold, where a 34-year-old U.S. resident was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Brett said the investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

Social media accounts have identified the victim as Jon James McMurray, a freeskier and hip-hop artist who lived in the Los Angeles area with his wife.


