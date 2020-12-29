A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)

Okanagan mom rushed to Vancouver hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

An expecting Vernon mom was flown to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster just two days after Christmas when her water broke almost three months early.

Tia Ecks-Sauter isn’t due to deliver her baby boy, already named Loyal, until March 20. But on Dec. 27 she awoke to an unexpected surprise of her water breaking 11 weeks early.

Within hours, she was rushed by plane to the hospital that could properly care for him being so premature.

“So far he is still inside,” said Ecks-Sauter, who is bedridden and being given medication to help delay labour. “Can really only hope for the best but he will only stay in for so long.”

Her partner, Joshua Lawrence, has driven to RCH to be by her side, while their children are being looked after by family.

But with no room for him to stay overnights at the hospital with her, they are struggling to find an affordable option.

“We don’t have coverage or the funds to pay what they want for a private room. He is my only support person or I would be alone here. Everything is kind of up in the air right now,” she said, as she also waits to speak with a social worker.

Lawrence is self-employed at the moment, therefore also has no benefits to take time off.

“It’s been rough with COVID and everything,” Ecks-Sauter said of their current situation.

They are looking at a minimum one month stay in the Lower Mainland.

“This has turned my family’s world upside down for the next little while,” Ecks-Sauter said.

Feeling out of resources, she has appealed to the community to help them with a GoFundMe page, Baby Loyal’s Road to Recovery.

READ MORE: Grandmother makes Christmas special for families in memory of Vernon teen

READ MORE: Fall fun at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BirthsHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COPING WITH COVID: Retail and grocery workers are ‘frontline,’ too

Just Posted

Directional arrows on the floors of retailers are only one of the many COVID changes that workers in retail see people dismissing all the time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COPING WITH COVID: Retail and grocery workers are ‘frontline,’ too

SPECIAL REPORT: A look back on the impact of COVID-19 on the frontlines in Campbell River

From left: Colleen Evans, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, Amanda Raleigh, 100 Women Who Care Campbell River, and Mandy Barnes from Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society. Photo by Wild Shay Photography
Two Campbell River groups receive donations from 100 Women Who Care

This year brought many changes for our local nonprofits from the way… Continue reading

The City of Campbell River has produced a new video of people touting the benefits of the fitness classes offered at the Sportsplex and Community Centre, entitled Be Fit For Life. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
COPING WITH COVID: City employees adapt on the fly to COVID-19

SPECIAL REPORT: City services interact with the community on a personal level

Firefighters Shawn Hall, Patrick Schiefele, Scott Kratzmann and Andy Michaluk take a socially-distanced break at the Campbell River fire hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
COPING WITH COVID: Staffing issues, long hours and limited mental health supports put strain on emergency workers

SPECIAL REPORT PT. 3: Firefighters and paramedics finding novel ways to deal with COVID-19 stress

A possible COVID-19 expsoure has been reported on a Pacific Coastal Airlines flight to Campbell River on Dec. 22. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
CDC warning of COVID-19 exposure on a Dec. 22 flight to Campbell River

Travellers on a Pacific Coastal flight to Campbell River may have been… Continue reading

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Vancouver hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a blaze on Grieve Road in North Cowichan on Christmas Day. The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that someone died in the fire. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan

BC Coroners Service is investigating death in early-morning blaze

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Trevor Coey atop Mount Work in September. Coey longs to run the roads and trails like he did before he lost his leg in an accident three years ago. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Coey)
Vancouver Island long-distance runner looks to regain his stride after losing leg

Running on a blade, a puzzle not easily solved

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Most Read