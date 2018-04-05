Officials call baby’s death and Alberta family’s illness ‘weird’

Investigators look for answers in baby’s death on Alberta First Nation

RCMP were still looking for answers Thursday after an infant died and 14 others were taken to hospital from an Alberta First Nation.

Police and paramedics were called Wednesday to Morley, on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation 60 kilometres west of Calgary, to check on a report of a child in medical distress.

RELATED: One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A four-month-old baby was declared dead at the scene and the others were suffering from influenza-like symptoms.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said investigators would remain at the home Thursday and he expected Alberta Health Services could be involved as well.

“It will be a matter of trying to figure out what has gone on here,” Peters said Thursday. “It’s going to be slow.”

He said the people in hospital are not quarantined and it doesn’t appear residents in nearby homes are at risk. He said an autopsy on the baby would likely take place Thursday or Friday.

Peters says it’s not unusual for people to fall ill, but having 15 in the same house is “weird.”

“It’s unusual and that’s why it has generated so much interest,” he said. “I understand why people are wondering. So are we and we’ve got to figure it out.”

RELATED: Softball community grieving death of Victoria teen with strep throat

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux has said 10 children and four young adults were taken to hospital. One young child was in serious condition, while the rest were stable.

The symptoms were mainly respiratory, said Brideaux.

“Largely these are the typical symptoms we see in any seasonal flu,” he said. “Somebody may have some shortness of breath. They may have a fever. They may be feeling just generally unwell.”

There was no immediate response for comment from either the Alberta government or the office of federal Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott.

An official with the Assembly of First Nations said National Chief Perry Bellegarde spoke with Chief Ernest Wesley of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation Wednesday evening but there was no additional information about the incident.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon gas drops to 106.9
Next story
Illicit drug overdose deaths across B.C. trending down for 2018

Just Posted

Read Island man’s sheds burned down, says he won’t be rebuilding

Last Thursday Louis Poitras came home to his property on Read Island… Continue reading

Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn’t dampened their spirits

City of Campbell River ponders adding ‘Aquaculture’ to list of permitted uses on industrial properties

Properties would need to be at least .5 hectares in size or have ocean or foreshore access

Campbell River School District using student data to address gaps in the system

Superintendent’s annual report lays out the growth, strengths and weaknesses of SD72

Change needed now to avoid more devastating wildfire seasons: Struzik

‘At some point we’re simply going to run out of money doing it the way we’re doing it’

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

Plenty more waste in Comox Valley and Campbell River landfills could be diverted – audit

AET Group conducted a regional waste composition audit last fall

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read