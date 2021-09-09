An off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son saved capsized canoers Sept. 6. (Pixabay photo)

An off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son saved capsized canoers Sept. 6. (Pixabay photo)

Off-duty Revelstoke Mountie and son, 11, rescue capsized canoers

The two men tipped their canoe in Griffin Lake over the weekend

An off-duty RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son rescued two men who had capsized their canoe on Griffin Lake, Sept. 6.

The duo were paddling on the lake, 27 kilometres west of Revelstoke, when they heard screams for help. They found the two men clinging to the canoe, without life jackets.

The officer and his son helped the men to their canoe, provided life jackets and took them safely to shore where they were greeted by their families.

READ MORE: Transportation BC lays out roadmap for how modernization of Highway 1 will affect travellers

“I would like to express our gratitude to the officer and his son,” said one of the men that was rescued, in a news release. “They helped us remain calm and forever grateful.”

The Revelstoke RCMP are reminding boaters to ensure they wear a lifejacket and be aware of clothing worn underneath a lifejacket as if could hinder your ability to swim.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort prepares for B.C. vaccine card amidst uncertainty from province

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingRCMP

Previous story
B.C. seeks feedback to guide anti-racism data legislation
Next story
Increased water flows planned for the Campbell River system in coming weeks

Just Posted

Nature making soil. Elk Falls Provincial Park – falls with suspension bridge above, shrouded in mist. Photo by Leslie Cox
Increased water flows planned for the Campbell River system in coming weeks

The Quadra Island Fire Department is run by an Improvement District, not the Strathcona Regional District. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror
SRD looking into regional fire protection service

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is looking for volunteers for both its Courtenay and Campbell River stores. Photo by Bonner Photography
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North seeks volunteers for ReStores

This years run will not have the fanfare of this pic from 2019, but organizers hope the fundraising zeal is just as high. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Terry Fox Run coming to Campbell River on Sept. 9