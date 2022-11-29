An off-duty RCMP officer caught a suspect in the act of siphoning gas from the non-profit BGC Canada vehicle in Chase River earlier this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

An off-duty RCMP officer caught a suspect in the act of siphoning gas from the non-profit BGC Canada vehicle in Chase River earlier this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Off-duty RCMP officer catches suspect siphoning gas from non-profit Nanaimo daycare

Incident happened at BGC Canada in Chase River

A thief who was siphoning gas from the vehicle outside a non-profit daycare was caught in the act and arrested.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Nov. 19 at about 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot at BGC Canada’s Cranberry Avenue location.

An off-duty RCMP officer drives past the daycare every day.

“[He] often casts a watchful eye towards the property to ensure no one is tampering with the vehicles,” the release noted. “On his day, his vigilance paid off.”

The Mountie spotted an individual crouched behind a vehicle, and observed a hose extending from the gas tank of one of the vehicles. The officer pulled into the parking lot toward the suspect, who “tried to make a break for it.”

Police say there was a short foot chase and a brief struggle, but the 53-year-old suspect was detained. He was released on a promise to appear in court in January to face charges of theft under $5,000.

“Thieves have hit the Boys and Girls Club hard in recent years, from petty thefts to siphoning of gas. Hopefully this arrest will set the tone amongst other criminals that their property is not for the taking, and is meant for the kids they support,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

