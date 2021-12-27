Occupants, pets escape fire in Courtenay home

Five residents have been displaced after a fire broke out in a house on the 1200 block of 5th Street in Courtenay, late Monday afternoon.
“I was at work and I got a call that the house was on fire,” said Amy Patton, one of the five residents in the rental home. “It started in the basement, but I don’t know much more. There was a plumber down there, trying to fix some frozen pipes.”
All five occupants, as well as three dogs and a cat, escaped.
Firefighters were still on the scene Monday evening.
More to come…
