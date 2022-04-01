Oak Bay police officer sanctioned after allegations of corruption, neglect of duty

Oak Bay Police Department sanctioned an officer after an external review found October 2020 allegations were substantiated. (Black Press Media file photo)

An Oak Bay police officer is barred from promotion for a year after demotion in the wake of an external investigation that substantiated accusations of misconduct.

The member has now returned to operational duties as a constable under the supervision of a sergeant, according to a statement from the Oak Bay Police Department.

In October 2020 the department was notified of allegations against a member and notified the Office of the Public Complaints Commission (OPCC) requesting an independent external investigation. The OPCC has jurisdiction over municipal police officers in B.C.

The OPCC directed the Victoria Police Department to investigate the matter and to also be the disciplinary authority.

Given the nature of the allegations, the member was assigned to administrative duties and his weapons were seized, the statement reads.

On Feb. 2 the discipline authority substantiated five allegations of misconduct under the Police Act. That included misuse of intoxicants, discreditable conduct, corruption and two instances of neglect of duty. Sanctions imposed include a reduction in rank from sergeant to first class constable and the officer cannot compete for promotion for a year. Approval is also required from the chief to compete for promotion.

