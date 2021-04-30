Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Number of police calls increases over 2020

Campbell River’s crime stats continue to grow.

At the end of the day on April 27, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 5,140 calls for service.

As of the same date in 2020, the local detachment had dealt with 223 fewer calls for service. This marks a 4.5 per cent increase in calls so far for 2021.

RELATED: Several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses taken in smash and grab

RELATED: Search of suspicious male turns up replica handgun

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
88k people sign petition to keep Wells Gray murderer behind bars
Next story
Black bears need wild food, not Vancouver Island garbage: B.C. Conservation

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Number of police calls increases over 2020

Campbell River’s crime stats continue to grow. At the end of the… Continue reading

Police service dog Gator was called in to locate a knife-wielding shoplifter. Campbell River RCMP photo
Campbell River police dog Gator called in to track down knife-wielding shoplifter

Perpetrator pulled knife on loss-prevention officer and escapes store but not Gator

Thieves smashed the glass of the front door of FYI Doctorson Dogwood Street on April 21 and made off with several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses. RCMP photo
Several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses taken in smash and grab

Thieves smash front glass door of FYI doctors downtown Campbell River location

Conceptual drawing of the new Eagle Harbour affordable housing complex coming to downtown Campbell River for women and children. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
New affordable housing complex near Rose Harbour gets its development permit

Building will contain 55 housing units for women and children with commercial space on ground floor

Lucilla Girotto will be using her second Campbell River Community Foundation Small Neighbourhood Grant to purchase even more used books from the Museum at Campbell River and making curated boxes of them for whoever asks for one. Photo submitted
Campbell River woman back with ‘Book Care Boxes’ Volume 2

Lucilla Girotto has gotten a second Small Neighbourhood Grant from the Community Foundation

The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: New Victoria tiny home village set to welcome 30 unhoused people

Residents are expected to start moving in May 12

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Crime rates have remained fairly level in Victoria/Esquimalt for the last decade, but are significantly down from the decade before. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Many Victoria residents falsely believe crime has increased, here’s why

Crime rates fairly level over last decade, significantly lower than two decades ago

Most Read