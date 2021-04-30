Number of police calls increases over 2020

Campbell River’s crime stats continue to grow.

At the end of the day on April 27, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 5,140 calls for service.

As of the same date in 2020, the local detachment had dealt with 223 fewer calls for service. This marks a 4.5 per cent increase in calls so far for 2021.

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP