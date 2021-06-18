BLANK SPACER

Now 90% complete, Vancouver Island trail forges new funding parnership

Victoria Foundation takes on Vancouver Island Trail Association; fund valued at $40,000

A new partnership looks to blaze further on the trail to stretch the length of Vancouver Island.

The new Vancouver Island Trail Association fund with the Victoria Foundation currently stands at $40,000, designated to help build an 800-kilometre trail.

The association plans to build and maintain the trail in collaboration with Indigenous groups and other stakeholders, by linking existing and building new trails along the length of the Island.

“As we raise the awareness level about the trail, it became apparent that it was time to set up a fund under the Victoria Foundation to help with ongoing funding needs. And, our fund will encourage people to donate further knowing that their dollars are protected in perpetuity,” said Liz Bicknell, association president.

(V.I. Trail/Google Maps)

The trail is about 90 per cent complete with the remaining 50 kilometres to be finished by 2023. When complete, the trail will be one of the longest in B.C.

Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson is pleased to have the trail association on board.

“The initiative provides opportunities for adventurers looking for a long trek to those wanting a day trip,” she said.

The Vancouver Island Trail passes through many traditional territories, from Songhees in the south to the Tlatlasikwala in the north.

Financial support for the project has come from governments, organizations and some private corporations, but individual donors form the primary source of funding.

