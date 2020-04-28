Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall

A woman pays her respects at a roadside memorial on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S. on Friday, April 24, 2020. At least 22 people are dead after a man, who at one point wore a police uniform and drove a mock-up cruiser, went on a murder rampage in Portapique and several other Nova Scotia communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia RCMP say the replica police car driven by a gunman who killed 22 people this month was obtained in the fall of 2019.

Supt. Darren Campbell says the 51-year-old man then outfitted the vehicle with a light bar and decals that made it look almost identical to a genuine RCMP vehicle.

He said investigators have learned the gunman owned a total of four used police cars obtained at auction, but there is no indication police were aware of his collection before the events of April 18 and 19.

Campbell also said the gunman collected other police memorabilia, including the genuine RCMP shirt and yellow-striped pants he wore during his rampage.

The Canadian Press

