Nova Scotia government expands dental coverage for kids 14 and younger

The expansion is part of an agreement between the province and the Nova Scotia Dental Association

The Nova Scotia government is expanding dental care for children 14 and younger.

The province says kids will now be eligible for molar sealants and an annual fluoride treatment under the Children’s Oral Health Program.

It says children who are at a high risk for developing cavities will also be eligible for a second annual fluoride treatment.

Under the previous rules, only children with cavities could have a fluoride treatment every year and only those with deep molar grooves were eligible for sealants.

The expansion is part of an agreement between the province and the Nova Scotia Dental Association.

The deal also raises fees dentists earn on provincial MSI dental programs by five per cent, bringing the cost of the changes to $921,000 a year.

The province says more than 56,000 children accessed the oral health program last year.

The Canadian Press

Most Read