Vancouver Island spent much of the weekend digging out from multiple snowfall events. Black Press file photo

Vancouver Island spent much of the weekend digging out from multiple snowfall events. Black Press file photo

Not out of the woods yet: spring in the forecast but winter remains

Areas of the Island broke snow, temperature records

While the winter weather that walloped Vancouver Island throughout the weekend didn’t hit ‘ludicrous’ levels, the snow and cold weather did break some records, according to Environment Canada.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with the weather agency said while the storm system which struck the Island the past few days “doesn’t happen very often,” there was a precedent set.

On Feb. 13, the Comox weather station saw 16 cm of snow; on the same day in 1923, the area saw 25.4 cm. of snow. However, those north of the Valley in Campbell River can lay claim to some record-setting days throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the area broke a record with 8.8cm of snow. Despite receiving 11.6 cm on Feb. 14, the region fell short of the 35.6cm which fell on the same day in 1954.

Additionally, Campbell River also broke a cold weather temperature record of -7.4 C on the same day, explained Castellan.

While many people in the region were hoping the weekend weather was a last blast of winter, he warned Islanders to not put away the shovels quite yet.

“Climatologically speaking, we’re on the up and up. This time of year, there is an increased sun angle so it has such a big impact; we’re on our way to spring but we’re still a bit below normal.”

Castellan said the next few days will have lows above zero, with some precipitation set to come into the latter part of the week. Additionally, he is tracking a large rain event Sunday and Monday, where temperatures are predicted to return to seasonal levels.

Beyond that, he warns that temperatures could again return to at or below normal, with a potential for snow later in February or into March.

“What we saw here was a nation-wide polar vortex, but we got off pretty easy compared to the rest of the country. What we do have going forward in terms of a cold snap is a northwesterly flow. There’s the old adage that you just can’t trust them.”


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: ‘Significant snowfall’ in the weather forecast for Vancouver Island

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say
Next story
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Just Posted

The Strathcona Regional District discussed their draft 2021 budget at their Feb. 10 meeting. The budget comes back one more time before adoption. File photo
SRD eyes 0.47 per cent tax increase

Requisition kept low to not compound difficulties caused by COVID-19

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
Municipal By-Election Candidates answer: Whats the answer to the housing problem?

Candidates in Feb. 27 by-election chime in on housing affordability and accessibility

Campbell River RCMP media liaison officer Const. Maury Tyre takes a spill twice during snowy conditions around Campbell River this past weekend. Thankfully, Tyre reports, Campbell River drivers stayed home, for the most part, and avoided causing any “spills” on the city’s roads. Campbell River RCMP photo
Police case count falls during cold spell – much like some officers

‘Torrid pace’ of Campbell River criminal activity eases off

(Canada Post)
Canada Post warns of delayed service in Comox Valley area due to heavy snow

Eastern and middle parts of Vancouver Island are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow

The River City Cycling Club asked Campbell River municipal by-election candidates their thoughts on where active transportation plays into Campbell River’s future development. Black Press File Photo
Candidates Asked: What’s the future of active transportation in Campbell River?

The River City Cycling Club hit up the municipal by-election candidates for their thoughts

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Vancouver Island spent much of the weekend digging out from multiple snowfall events. Black Press file photo
Not out of the woods yet: spring in the forecast but winter remains

Areas of the Island broke snow, temperature records

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

A memorial set up for Spencer Alexander Moore who died in the early hours of Aug. 24, 2019. (PQB News file photo)
Guilty plea in 2019 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Parksville man

Sentencing date to be fixed on April 6

Most Read