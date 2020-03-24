Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

A sign about the location of the Cape Scott Provincial Park. (Facebook photo/The Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail)

One of the most popular Northern Vancouver Island outdoor attractions has temporarily suspended services due to COVID-19.

The Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail’s social media page announced the suspended services on March 24, stating, “We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted anywhere in our park at this time. Hiking trails are still accessible but if you are not self-isolating, please respect social distancing protocol by keeping a minimum of 2 metres between you and other people. As always, make sure to hike out all of your garbage.”

ABOUT CAPE SCOTT PROVINCIAL PARK

Cape Scott Provincial Park is a provincial park located at the cape of the same name, which is the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. It was established in 1973 with about 37,200 acres (15,100 ha), and later expanded to approximately 22,294 hectares (55,090 acres). Lanz and Cox Islands Provincial Park, formerly Scott Islands Marine Provincial Park, is offshore, to the northwest of Cape Scott.

The park is known for its old growth forest and sandy beaches. The terrain is rugged and the area is known for its heavy rain and violent storms.

