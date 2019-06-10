BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO The Northern Sea Wolf features exterior art work by artist Richard Hunt.

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

It finally arrived.

After being delayed for an entire year, the Northern Sea Wolf was made available for viewing at an open house held on Monday, June 3 at the Bear Cove Terminal in Port Hardy.

Mark Wilson, BC Ferries Vice President, Strategy & Community Engagement, greeted the crowd of roughly 100 people who showed up to the open house, stating, “On behalf of BC Ferries I’d like to welcome you to the open house today for our new vessel… The Northern Sea Wolf will provide a vital link to British Columbia on the central coast of Vancouver Island.”

Wilson then invited Port Hardy Councillor Fred Robertson to come and speak a few words. “It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town,” Robertson noted, adding everyone has been “waiting with baited breath for a very long time… It’s a great opportunity. I know both the Central Coast and the North Island will benefit from the arrival of the Sea Wolf… and we look forward to a very busy season this year.”

The Northern Sea Wolf’s artwork was designed by two artists, Nuxalk Nation’s Danica Naccarella and Kwakiutl Nation’s Richard Hunt.

The ferry ended up costing $76 million by the time it finally went into the water, instead of the $55.7 million as initially budgeted. It will take over the central coast route from the Nimpkish, a 46-year-old ferry that can hold 12 cars and 95 people. It began its planned seasonal direct route from Port Hardy to Bella Coola on June 3.

The vessel carries up to 35 vehicles and 150 passengers and BC Ferries spent May conducting dock trials in the communities it will serve. The federal government has contributed $15.1 million in funding, leaving the company with a $60.9 million price tag.

– with files from Kat Slepian

Previous story
Read Island fire now over 30 hectares in size
Next story
VIDEO: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District holds off on Gorge aquaculture response for now

Staff will prepare a report to go to committee before responding to residents’ correspondence

Read Island fire now over 30 hectares in size

‘It’ll be a while to get this fire under control’

A sense of connection for Campbell River seniors

Seniors Peer Support program getting back up and running under the Volunteer CR umbrella

Campbell River organization launches fruit tree pilot project

Greenways looks to reduce human/bear contact and do some social good by harvesting unwanted fruit

Lightning suspected cause of Read Island wildfire

Fire crews sent to island northeast of Campbell River

VIDEO: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in B.C.

It’s the biggest B.C. lottery jackpot in history

Police respond to report of gunshots in Courtenay second day in a row

‘Bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood’ says neighbour

Man OK after riding off cliff while dirt biking after drinking in Nanaimo

Rider allegedly admitted he’d consumed alcohol prior to middle-of-the-night ride

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

Most Read