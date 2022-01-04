The city of Quesnel closed the Johnston Bridge Loop. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The city of Quesnel closed the Johnston Bridge Loop. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Northern B.C. town sees flooding due to ice jam, as winter weather continues

The Quesnel River is completely covered by ice

The Johnston Bridge Loop has been closed due to flooding caused by an ice jam on the Quesnel River.

The loop, which helps connect downtown Quesnel to the Johnston and Carson subdivisions, runs alongside the river.

On Monday, Jan. 3, the city warned drivers to be careful on Facebook. They had put signs alongside a large frozen section of water.

By Tuesday, the loop was completely closed.

The Johnston Bridge remains open to southbound traffic only.

While portions of the Fraser River remain open water, much of the river is frozen. Quesnel had record-setting cold temperatures in late-December.

Areas around Smithers were put under an evacuation alert due to ice jams on Dec. 26.

READ MORE: Ice jam threat prompts evacuation alert for northern B.C. community

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021Quesnel

Previous story
18-year-old dies in Sooke Road crash
Next story
B.C. hospitals see more COVID-19 admissions in Omicron surge

Just Posted

Students registered for in-person classes at North Island College who need to study from home are being told to reach out to instructors, or book appointments with advisors. . Photo submitted
North Island College staying the course for back-to-school plans

Power outages on the west coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, Jan. 4 are proving difficult to remedy. BC Hydro outages map
Power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos affecting 1,600

The first baby of the year in Campbell River came into the world at 12:33 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. Photo submitted by Island Health
Campbell River’s first baby of the year born at 12:33 a.m.

Danny Ramadan is a featured guest speaker at the 2022 North Island Writers Conference. Photo submitted
North Island Writers Conference returns in virtual format for 2022