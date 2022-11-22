Jean Sebastien, a pizza cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in North Vancouver, was attacked while taking the garbage out at work on Nov. 19, 2022. Police are investigating multiple leads. (Photo credit: GoFundMe/Lower Lonsdale Random Attack Victim)

Jean Sebastien, a pizza cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in North Vancouver, was attacked while taking the garbage out at work on Nov. 19, 2022. Police are investigating multiple leads. (Photo credit: GoFundMe/Lower Lonsdale Random Attack Victim)

North Vancouver pizza cook attacked with tire iron at gun point

Jean Sebastien won’t be returning to work anytime soon, says a fundraiser started for him

A North Vancouver pizza cook suffered serious injuries Saturday night (Nov. 19) after he was viciously attacked with a tire iron while taking out the garbage at work.

Jean Sebastien, a cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood, was cleaning the shop up and had just stepped outside to throw out the trash when the attack occurred. A masked person held Sebastien at gun point and beat him with a tire iron, according to a social media post, which police confirmed the details of to Black Press Media.

Media relations officer Const. Mansoor Sahak said North Vancouver officers were called to the pizza shop at 113 West 1st Street for a reported assault at about 9 p.m. He said they’re not sure whether the attack was random or targeted, but that they’re pursuing multiple investigation leads.

The suspect description provided to police describes the attacker a 5’9” white person wearing a black hoodie and a blue mask.

A GoFundMe started for Sebastien says he is unable to work indefinitely.

“There will be a long road to recovery,” it reads.

Close to $8,000 of the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal has been reached as of publication.

