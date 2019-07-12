North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

A community wellness worker demonstrates the use of a Naloxone kit in Campbell River, August 2018. File photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Overdose deaths continue to mount on the North Island, according to newly-published data from the BC Coroners Service.

The latest report on unintentional illicit drug deaths in B.C. indicates that five people died of overdoses in April and May in the northern Vancouver Island health service area.

That brings the total North Island death count to 15 by the end of May, according to data from the BC Coroner published on Thursday.

This includes the area from Comox Valley-north, along with a section of the mainland north of the Sunshine Coast.