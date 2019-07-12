Overdose deaths continue to mount on the North Island, according to newly-published data from the BC Coroners Service.
The latest report on unintentional illicit drug deaths in B.C. indicates that five people died of overdoses in April and May in the northern Vancouver Island health service area.
That brings the total North Island death count to 15 by the end of May, according to data from the BC Coroner published on Thursday.
This includes the area from Comox Valley-north, along with a section of the mainland north of the Sunshine Coast.
|A map from the Ministry of Health shows the North Vancouver Island Health Service Delivery Area
Previous data from the BC Coroner stated that 10 people had died in the North Island by the end of March.
Rates of illicit drug toxicity deaths are highest in Vancouver, where there were 127 fatalities by the end of May, or 44.3 per 100,000 people.
The second-highest rate is in the Fraser East area, with 41 deaths, or 31.7 per 100,000 people.
The North Island has the third-highest rate, at 28.6 per 100,000 people.
Naloxone training and kits and other overdose prevention services are offered at the AIDS Vancouver Island office in downtown Campbell River, located at 1371C Cedar St.
Its hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays.
The group’s mobile overdose prevention team does harm reduction supply delivery and support work on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12:30-7:30 p.m.
More information about harm reduction can be found at towardtheheart.com.
@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Just Posted
North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner
Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31
VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at Campbell River hydroelectric project
Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks
VIDEO: Families facing child apprehension to receive free legal services in Campbell River
Child removal has outsized impact on Indigenous families, according to Legal Services Society
Freedom Mobile looks at Campbell River for new towers
The Shaw-owned telecom company has two proposed sites in Campbell River currently awaiting approval
Comox Valley RCMP seek assistance locating missing woman
Believed to be in Comox Valley or Campbell River
Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online
Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger
‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security
A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say
Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat
It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion
B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn
RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island
Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort
Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty
*Update* Missing woman found safe: Comox Valley RCMP
Believed to be in Comox Valley or Campbell River
First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests
Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal
B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery
Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery
Most Read
-
Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast
4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday
-
B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery
Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery
-
VIDEO: Families facing child apprehension to receive free legal services in Campbell River
Child removal has outsized impact on Indigenous families, according to Legal Services Society
-
VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at Campbell River hydroelectric project
Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks
-
Neil Bantleman returns to Canada after years in Indonesian prison
Global Affairs declined to comment on Neil Bantleman’s release
-
Trudeau Liberals pledge $150M toward big-data cancer research initiative
$150 million in federal funding over five years will help build a network of top-tier cancer researchers
-
Big, old B.C. trees produce mutations over time that could improve success: UBC
Prof. Sally Aitken, associate dean in the faculty of forestry at the University of B.C.