North Island-Powell River MP’s trip to Korea ‘reinforced the importance of remembering’

Seven decades ago after three years of fighting, the Korean War Armistice was signed.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney was one of the Canadian guests who were invited to Korea to honour the anniversary of the event in July. Over 26,000 Canadians served in Korea between 1950 and 1953. Blaney travelled with 11 Canadian veterans who served in Korea.

“Their energy and tenacity, despite being in their 90’s, was the most inspiring part of the trip,” Blaney said.

The trip also served to recognize the impact UN forces played as a response to the Korean war.

During the trip Blaney visited The Canadian Korean War Memorial Garden in Kapyong. There she placed a wreath on behalf of the Parliament of Canada.

“It was powerful to be in that area and see where conflict took place. The hilly terrain, the impacts of both summer and winter weather, brought a context to the war that had a profound impact on me,” she said.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) was also on the itinerary. The section of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula acts as a buffer between North Korea and South Korea. Despite the armistice, the two sides have not yet signed an official peace treaty. The DMZ is still a site of concern and tension.

“Visiting this area with 67 veterans of the Korean war was very emotional,” Blaney said. “It was a privilege to listen to them share their stories and see one another, in some cases after many years.”

She also visited the UN Peace Museum in Busan, the Wall of Remembrance and War Memorial in Seoul, and the UN Memorial Cemetery, where 378 of the 516 Canadians who died in the war are buried.

“Several of our veterans had specific graves they wanted to visit for themselves and for their friends who could not come to Korea,” she said. “I was deeply honoured to help them find their friends and to visit every grave to show my respect for their sacrifice.”

Other events included a banquet hosted by the Korean government to honour veterans who served in the war, and a commemoration ceremony for United Nations forces who participated. At the ceremony, Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol shook each veteran’s hand.

Blaney said about her experience: “As someone with family members who served in Korea, this trip was significant and meaningful. It is devastating to see the impacts of war and is a reminder that there is a cost to freedom. Often that cost is death, and it is so important not to take liberty for granted.

“What will stick with me forever are the memories of people on the street stopping Veterans to shake their hands or get their autographs, thanking the Veterans for everything they did. It seems important to the people of Korea to show their gratitude and provide places to go to talk about the war and commemorate the people who died for their freedom. The people of Korea are deeply grateful to those who sacrificed so much so they could have their freedom. Everywhere we went, people took the time to give thanks and honour the Veterans who fought for them. It is incredibly moving to witness and profoundly meaningful to be part of.”

