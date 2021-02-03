North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls for remote communities in the riding in February and March.

Blaney stopped travelling to the remote communities due to the pandemic. North Island-Powell River is the third largest riding in B.C. and includes four regional districts, 11 municipalities, 21 First Nations, seven ferry routes and many islands and inlets. To ensure she is attending to all of these locations, Blaney has decided to move to an online setting for her townhall meetings.

“I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities. It’s one of the things I love most about our riding and my job as MP,” said Blaney. “While we have many things in common, the issues and concerns in one community or region may not be exactly the same in another, and the experience is very different than that of our larger towns.”

The virtual townhalls will be held on Zoom, and require registration. More information is available at https://rachelblaney.ndp.ca/events.

Full townhall tour schedule:

Monday, February 8 at 4:30: Gold River, Tahsis, Zeballos, & Kyuquot

Tuesday, February 9 at 4:30: Port Alice & communities on Quatsino Sound

Wednesday, February 10 at 4:30: Alert Bay, Sointula, the Broughtons, Kingcome & Rivers Inlet

Thursday, February 11 at 4:30: Sayward & Woss

Monday, March 1 at 4:30: Lund, Texada & Savary Island

Tuesday, March 2 at 4:30: Cortes & outer Discovery Islands

Wednesday, March 3 at 4:30: Quadra Island

RELATED: North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

Rachel Blaney to meet fisheries minister to discuss economic transition plan for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Federal PoliticsLocal News