North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney expressed surprise at Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s decision to step down as party lear. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

North Island-Powell River MP surprised by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation

But it doesn’t change anything for the NDP, Rachel Blaney says

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney knew something was going on when she stepped out of the House of Commons Thursday to call someone and noticed the lobby filling up with Conservatives.

“I knew something was up!” Blaney said.

What was about to happen was Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announcing his resignation as party leader. Scheer rose in the House Thursday to announce his resignation after rejecting calls to step down in the months following his party’s loss in the October federal election.

RELATED: ‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Some Conservatives were placing blame for the loss at the feet of Scheer after the party failed to capitalize on the governing Liberals’ ethics record as well as the revelations of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s repeated blackface incidents as a young man. The Conservatives cut into the Liberals’ majority position, reducing them to a minority government but not defeating them.

Blaney said she was “completely surprised” by the announcement. She knew there were some challenges to his leadership but wasn’t expecting him to step down at this time. Blaney said the reasons for his resignation can really only be known to him and his party insiders but he expressed a desire to spend more time with his family.

“I can only say that I know some of his caucus; some of the Conservative members across Canada have expressed concern about his leadership,” Blaney said. “They were hoping the Conservatives would form the government, we know they did not and so I guess that he had to make a decision that was best for himself and for those he loves the most, his family.”

She realizes that, like most party leaders, he cares about his organization and wanted to do what was best for the party.

For the NDP, nothing is changed by this decision, Blaney said. Scheer continues to be the Parliamentary leader.

“For us, we just continue on as we have as one of the opposition parties, we’re not the official opposition and we’ll continue to do our work with the MPs that were elected for the New Democrats,” Blaney said.

Blaney said she did get a chance to shake hands with Scheer afterwards and wish him all the best.

“At the end of the day, public service is a lot of work and we respect that work. We may not agree on the details. There may be things we hold different opinions about and perhaps do differently but there was still that opportunity to express respect,” she said.

RELATED: Rachel Blaney ‘humbled’ as NDP incumbent earns second term

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Where you live and how much you drive may decide if hybrids are worth the cost

Just Posted

Toy donation brings some action to Campbell River Christmas hampers

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund received a donation of 175… Continue reading

Phoenix class fills 32 shoeboxes for annual Campbell River Shoebox Project for Women

‘We get lots of presents, and I think they should get some, too.’

Fund launched to get more art in the Campbell River Hospital

Hospital wants to ‘reflect the community its in,’ and art is a way to do that, site director says

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ near Quatsino

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Man armed with bear spray robs Campbell River liquor store

A male armed with bear spray robbed the Big Rock Liquor Store… Continue reading

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

Most Read