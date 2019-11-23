North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney selected as NDP party whip

Saturday, while attending the BC NDP convention in Victoria, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced that he has appointed re-elected North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney as his party’s whip for the upcoming parliamentary session.

The role of whip is a senior role in caucus, and a highly coveted appointment.

“I am excited for my new role, working closely with our leader, Jagmeet Singh and the whole team as whip,” said Blaney. “Being the whip is a big responsibility, especially in a minority government where negotiations with other parties are key to getting things done for Canadians.”

The role of whip includes making sure all members are in the House of Commons when they need to be and are ready for all of the votes, as well as working with the other parties to make sure that rules are followed and everything is moving forward as smoothly as possible.

“While the people of North Island – Powell River are always my priority, I’m happy to take on this more formal leadership role within our NDP team,” said Blaney. “It will be a fantastic learning experience and an opportunity to really make an impact for Canadians everywhere. I am ready for the challenge.”

Blaney served as deputy whip from January 2018 to March 2019.