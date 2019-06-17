Mark de Bruijn launched his campaign March 23 for the North Island-Powell River seat in the next federal election. de Bruijn won the candidacy at the Greens’ Nomination Meeting vote, March 10. Photo supplied

North Island-Powell River Greens hope to keep the momentum going at AGM

North Island-Powell River Greens hope the May 6 Nanaimo-Ladysmith by-election win by Paul Manly signals the beginning of a Green tsunami in the 2019 federal election.

Elections Canada requires EDAs to hold a yearly Annual General Meeting (AGM) at which the business of the riding association is discussed. The North Island-Powell River’s Green Party of Canada (GPC) AGM will be held Saturday, June 22, from 1-3 p.m., with doors opening at 12:45 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Avenue, Room B.

AGM business, including a review of the past year’s activities and achievements, as well as the election of NIPR’s Executive is on the agenda.

Business will be followed by the AGM’s guest speaker, Mark de Bruijn, the GPC candidate in this year’s federal election.

Campaign activity will follow the meeting and speaker. Participants will be invited to join de Bruijn in a local campaign event.

RSVP at https://vote.greenparty.ca/rsvp/eve_14be561bb. Members of the public are welcome to attend the AGM, but only members of the party may vote. Memberships are available at https://www.greenparty.ca/en/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=43&source=NC.W.UM. Memberships must be completed by May 22, 2019. Lapsed memberships can be renewed at the door.

RELATED: North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate launches his campaign March 23 in Campbell River

RELATED: May thinks time is right for Greens to make gains

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online
Next story
Quebec adopts bill that bans religious symbols for state workers

Just Posted

Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Local ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Campbell River gallery provides taste of Syria for many senses

Afternoon event features music, dance, food and more from the Middle Eastern Country

Campbell River teen on the mend a year later

Jonah Shankar’s treatment for brain tumour involved trips to UK

Monkey spotted on late-night jaunt in Campbell River

Conservation officers also apparently looking for cougar in the area

Community profiles show social determinants of health

Reports depict life in Campbell River and other Strathcona communities

‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Seasonal adjustments to sailing times also in effect on many routes

Man suffers burns, dog dies in fire in Nanaimo

Structure burns down on Clifford Road property in Cedar

Province comes through with funding for Charleigh Fales

Lake Cowichan toddler only one in B.C. diagnosed with CLN2 Batten disease

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read