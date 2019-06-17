North Island-Powell River Greens hope to keep the momentum going at AGM

Mark de Bruijn launched his campaign March 23 for the North Island-Powell River seat in the next federal election. de Bruijn won the candidacy at the Greens’ Nomination Meeting vote, March 10. Photo supplied

North Island-Powell River Greens hope the May 6 Nanaimo-Ladysmith by-election win by Paul Manly signals the beginning of a Green tsunami in the 2019 federal election.

Elections Canada requires EDAs to hold a yearly Annual General Meeting (AGM) at which the business of the riding association is discussed. The North Island-Powell River’s Green Party of Canada (GPC) AGM will be held Saturday, June 22, from 1-3 p.m., with doors opening at 12:45 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Avenue, Room B.

AGM business, including a review of the past year’s activities and achievements, as well as the election of NIPR’s Executive is on the agenda.

Business will be followed by the AGM’s guest speaker, Mark de Bruijn, the GPC candidate in this year’s federal election.

Campaign activity will follow the meeting and speaker. Participants will be invited to join de Bruijn in a local campaign event.

RSVP at https://vote.greenparty.ca/rsvp/eve_14be561bb. Members of the public are welcome to attend the AGM, but only members of the party may vote. Memberships are available at https://www.greenparty.ca/en/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=43&source=NC.W.UM. Memberships must be completed by May 22, 2019. Lapsed memberships can be renewed at the door.

