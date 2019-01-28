From left to right- Blair Cusack, Sandra Milligan, and Mark de Bruijn.

North Island-Powell River Greens announce candidates

First of three meet-and-greets takes place Feb. 4 in Campbell River

Greenways Land Trust president and North Island College biology instructor Sandra Milligan is seeking the federal Green Party nomination for North Island-Powell River.

The North Island-Powell River Greens have three candidates seeking the riding’s nomination in the 2019 federal election – Blair Cusack and Mark de Bruijn of Comox and Milligan.

Cusack has worked as a technical analyst in the petroleum, hydro-electric and IT industries, while de Bruijn is a retired teacher and college instructor, fish biologist and community builder. Milligan is a biology instructor at North Island College and president of Greenways Land Trust.

Don’t know the candidates? You can ask them anything at three Meet the Candidates events during the month of February. The three meet-and-greets are open to the public.

The first one is on Monday, Feb. 4, 6-8 p.m., at the Campbell River Community Centre Room 2 located at 401 11th Ave in Campbell River, with subsequent events in Powell River and the Comox Valley. Watch for updates at https://greensofnorthisland-powellriver.ca/ or consult NIPR’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NIPRGreens/

Following the three meet-and-greets, GPC members will choose their riding candidate at NIPR’s nomination meeting set for March 10 at 2 p.m.

Green Party of Canada leader, Elizabeth May, is scheduled to address the crowd at the successful candidate’s campaign launch, set for March 23.

In the meantime, don’t forget that you need to be a GPC member 30 days prior to the nomination meeting in order to vote. Scroll down and click on JOIN at www.greenparty.ca/en in order to become a member.

North Island-Powell River Greens announce candidates

