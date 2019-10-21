North Island-Powell River candidates Q&A

Candidates reflect on issues like fish farms, housing affordability and more

In an effort to inform the North Island-Powell River riding constituents, we have supplied all candidates with a series of questions. Each week, we published their answers to questions pertinent to this riding.

Meet the candidates

In this article, the five North Island-Powell River candidates have been given the opportunity to introduce themselves to the riding.

Marine traffic and ocean protection

How do you envision your party’s role in dealing with increased marine traffic along B.C.’s coast, particularly with regards to oil and gas industry shipping routes?

Fish farms

What is your position on the impact of salmon farms on the B.C. coast and how Fisheries and Oceans Canada is managing that impact?

Housing affordability

Housing prices on Vancouver Island continue to rise, pricing some people out of the market and creating challenges in tourism areas that are in need worker housing. What is your party’s plan to address affordable housing in the North Island-Powell River?

Other issues of importance

Other than the topics already discussed, what do you feel is the most important issue in your constituency?

Previous story
North Island candidates chime in on climate change, transition from fossil fuels
Next story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

Just Posted

SD72 unveils new logo designed by Curtis Wilson

‘It’s tremendous’ says school board trustee

Rotary adds purple window displays to annual polio awareness campaign

Pumpkin auction still a go for Oct. 29

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports volunteer recruitment session planned

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is a non-profit charitable society… Continue reading

Campbell River Search and Rescue to be called in to search for Kelly McLoed

If you come across a groundsearch team tomorrow, listen to them.

North Island candidates chime in on Indigenous rights

Should we adopt the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People into Canadian law?

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

LETTER: Middle class better off with Trudeau’s child benefit boost

It’s a transfer, not a tax cut, but it helps families get ahead

App designed to help cut waste and grocery bills

Food security advocates say addressing poverty is ultimate key

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

Environment Canada issues gale warnings for western Vancouver Island

Gale warnings in effect for most of Vancouver Island and west coast Mainland

BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Most Read