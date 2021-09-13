North Island-Powell River candidates debate the issues

Six of the seven candidates running in the North Island-Powell River riding took part in the 2021 All Candidates Debate. Photo courtesy YouTube

North Island-Powell River voters have the chance to hear directly from six of the seven candidates running in the 2021 election by watching the all-candidates debate.

The debate is hosted on the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce’s YouTube page. Candidates from the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada, the Green Party of Canada, the New Democratic Party, the Liberal Party of Canada, the Conservative Party of Canada and the Maverick Party all sat down for a web-based debate with moderator Mary Ruth Snyder of the chamber. The People’s Party of Canada candidate did not attend.

The Mirror will be analyzing the video, and specific updates will be provided throughout the week.

North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: COVID-19



Canada Election 2021